Ukraine boats returned by Russia 'missing weapons'
Russia has returned three naval vessels to Ukraine after seizing them in the Black Sea off the Crimean Peninsula a year ago.

But Kyiv has accused Moscow of stripping the vessels of weapons and equipment - something Russia denies.

  • 21 Nov 2019
