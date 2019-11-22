Russians under threat over video about gay man

Video

A criminal investigation in Russia has been opened under the charge of "sexual assault" after a video in which children ask a gay man questions about his life and sexuality was posted online.

Real Talk hosted a series where children meet people with different life experiences and ask unscripted questions.

The interview with the gay man did not include any discussion of sex, but the deputy speaker of parliament filed a complaint with police.

"Promoting" homosexuality to young people was banned in 2013 - punishable by a fine.

But the repercussions for those involved in this video are far more serious.

