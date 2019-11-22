Media player
Video
French Telethon 2019: Tight-rope walkers defy gravity for charity
Tight-rope walkers have been filmed hovering above the business district of La Défense, outside Paris, for the French Telethon 2019.
They included the highlining world record holder Nathan Paulin, who has previously walked by tight rope between the Eiffel Tower and the Trocadero in the French capital.
The French Telethon, the country's biggest charity event, is due to take place next month.
22 Nov 2019
