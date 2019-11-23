Paris turns purple during protest against femicide

Media player
Femicide: Paris turns purple during protest rally
Marches have been held across France to condemn femicide and other forms of gender-based violence.
France has one of the highest rates of murders linked to domestic violence in Western Europe, with at least 115 women killed by their partners or ex-partners this year alone, local media say.
23 Nov 2019
