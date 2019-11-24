Sheep rescued from overturned cargo ship
Sheep rescued from overturned cargo ship off Romania

Romanian emergency services are scrambling to rescue 14,000 sheep on board a large cargo ship that capsized off the country’s south-east coast.

The Queen Hind overturned after leaving the port of Midia, near the city of Constanța.

The Palau-flagged ship’s crew - 22 Syrian nationals - were rescued, but many of the sheep were feared drowned.

However, a rescue operation involving police, firefighters and the Romanian coast guard managed to save some of the sheep.

