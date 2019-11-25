'Priceless' items from Dresden Green Vault stolen

Media player
Dresden museum robbery: 'Priceless' Green Vault items stolen
Thieves broke into Dresden's famous Green Vault museum early on Monday.
Police are at the scene and the Green Vault is now shut.
Saxony state premier, Michael Kretschmer, voiced outrage at the crime, saying "not only were the state collections burgled, but the people of Saxony too".
25 Nov 2019
