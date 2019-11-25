Footage shows sheep drowned in overturned ship
Sheep drowned in overturned ship shown in drone footage

The scale of the capsize of a cargo ship off Romania's coast has been captured by a drone.

The Queen Hind capsized on Sunday after leaving the port of Midia, near the south-eastern city of Constanta, carrying 14,000 sheep.

  • 25 Nov 2019
