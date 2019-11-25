Dramatic rescue of child migrant by coastguard

Media player
Italian coastguard rescues child migrant from the sea
The Italian Coastguard has released dramatic bodycam footage showing the rescue of a young girl whose boat had capsized in bad conditions.
The coastguard scuba diver retrieved the child from the water after she was seen floating in the sea with her father in a large group of people attempting to migrate to Europe.
25 Nov 2019
