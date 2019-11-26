Albania rocked by powerful earthquake

Media player
Albania 6.4 magnitude quake rocks capital Tirana
Video footage from Thumane, a village 40km (24 miles) to the north west of Tirana, shows emergency workers at the scene of a collapsed building.
The bodies of a man and a woman were removed from the rubble of a building.
There have been a number of aftershocks, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre says.
26 Nov 2019
