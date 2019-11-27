Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Thousands of angry farmers park tractors in EU cities
Farmers in Paris, Dublin, and Berlin are angry over policy changes they say threaten their livelihood. Costs are rising and those in the industry are struggling to cope.
Leaders are also pushing for more environmentally-friendly practices, which some farmers feel is just adding to their burden.
-
27 Nov 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-europe-50581692/thousands-of-angry-farmers-park-tractors-in-eu-citiesRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window