The nine-year-old girl who has broken 50 bones

Video

Alice Boyd has broken more than 50 bones in her short life.

The nine-year-old Donegal girl has Osteogenesis Imperfecta, more commonly known as brittle bone disease.

It is a genetic defect which causes the bones to fracture or break easily with minimal force.

It also causes stunted growth, meaning Alice is shorter than her friends.

People with the most severe form of the condition can suffer several hundred fractures in a lifetime.

"We'd love a big bubble-wrap suit but she's just a wee girl that thrives for life", says Alice's mum, Jacky.

Video Journalist: Mike McBride