French activists target Amazon on Black Friday
Dozens of activists from various groups have gathered outside Amazon France's facilities, including its headquarters in Clichy, north-west of Paris.
The protesters want to highlight the environmental impact of consumerism.
Some could be seen scaling a fence overnight, while other were stopped by police officers.
29 Nov 2019
