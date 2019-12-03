Three million futures in British voters' hands
Some 3.6 million people are living in the UK who were born in other parts of the EU and very few of them have a vote on 12 December, where the fate of Brexit could be decided.

Video journalist: Patrick Jackson

  • 03 Dec 2019
