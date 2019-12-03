Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
General election 2019: Three million futures in British voters' hands
Some 3.6 million people are living in the UK who were born in other parts of the EU and very few of them have a vote on 12 December, where the fate of Brexit could be decided.
Video journalist: Patrick Jackson
-
03 Dec 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-europe-50608540/general-election-2019-three-million-futures-in-british-voters-handsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window