Turin evacuated after WW2 bomb discovery

Turin WW2 bomb: Residents evacuated as soldiers defuse device
The British bomb was dropped on the city about 70 years ago. It contained 65kg (140lbs) of dynamite, authorities said.
The operation to decommission the device was completed quicker than planned and residents were allowed to return to their homes by Sunday afternoon.
01 Dec 2019
