Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Deadly floods in south-east France
Heavy rain has led to severe flooding and to at least two deaths in the south-eastern Var region of France.
Meanwhile, three rescue workers on a mission to help people caught in floods died when their helicopter crashed near Marseille.
-
02 Dec 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window