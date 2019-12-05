French workers march against pension reforms

Media player
France strike: Pension protesters take to the streets
Workers in France have taken to the streets to protest against President Emmanuel Macron's plans to reform the pension system.
Police, teachers and transport workers are among those angry at the prospect of being forced to retire later or face reduced pensions.
05 Dec 2019
