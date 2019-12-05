France Strikes: Protests become violent
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Protests turn violent at France's pension strike

France's nationwide strike has disrupted schools and transport.

Many union workers, including teachers, transport workers, hospital staff and some police are unhappy about the planned reforms that would see them retiring later or facing reduced payouts.

President Emmanuel Macron wants to introduce a universal points-based pension system which made some union leaders vow to strike until he abandons his campaign.

  • 05 Dec 2019
Go to next video: 'We don't have the same definition of terrorism'