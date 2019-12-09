Restoring the theme park abandoned for 20 years
For almost 20 years the Spreepark, in east Berlin, has been abandoned.

At the height of its popularity the theme park attracted about 1.5 million visitors a year but after the Berlin Wall fell it could no longer compete with others in the West and eventually closed.

Now there are plans to bring new life to the park.

The BBC Travel Show’s Ade Adepitan reports.

