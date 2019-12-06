'Zhukov is free!' - Fans cheer blogger's release
Fans cheered Russian blogger Yegor Zhukov, convicted of "extremism" but freed from custody.

The 21-year-old student was prominent in the summer's opposition mass protests.

He said the court system under President Vladimir Putin was politicised.

