'Zhukov is free!' - Fans cheer blogger's release

'Zhukov is free!' - Fans cheer Russian blogger's release
Fans cheered Russian blogger Yegor Zhukov, convicted of "extremism" but freed from custody.
The 21-year-old student was prominent in the summer's opposition mass protests.
He said the court system under President Vladimir Putin was politicised.
06 Dec 2019
