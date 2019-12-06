'A responsibility that does not end' - Merkel

Media player
Auschwitz visit: Responsibility for Nazi crimes 'part of German identity', says Merkel
German Chancellor Angela Merkel has made her first visit while in office to the Nazi death camp in Auschwitz.
She spoke about her country's duty to remember the crimes of the Nazi regime.
06 Dec 2019
