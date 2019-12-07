Ronaldo and Buffon meet boys who survived quake
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Albanian earthquake: Ronaldo and Buffon meet young survivors

Two young boys who survived last month’s earthquake in Albania got the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to meet football stars Cristiano Ronaldo and Gianluigi Buffon.

Albania Prime Minister Edi Rama brought along the two boys from Thumane, one of the worst-hit areas, to the Italian capital, Rome, to meet their idols.

  • 07 Dec 2019
Go to next video: Rescuers search for Albania quake survivors