Gingerbread village lights up for Christmas
A team of more than 30 artists and bakers in Poland have created a model village from gingerbread.

It consists of hundreds of houses and people, two chocolate trains and even castles and windmills.

The exhibit, on show at a shopping centre in the southern city of Gliwice, runs until 6 January.

  • 09 Dec 2019
