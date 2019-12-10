Media player
Video
Watch Newsround
A BBC expert answers YOUR general election questions and we catch up on Seven Worlds, One Planet.
Plus, take a look at today's other stories:
UN thanks young people for speaking up on climate change
World's first space junk collector to be launched
And check out how the Kidz Bop gang cope with nerves
During the week, this page is updated three times a day with our 7:40am, 8:15am and 4:00pm programme.
Due to sports rights, we can't always show the full programme online. You can watch the full version, which includes subtitles, on BBC iPlayer here.
10 Dec 2019
