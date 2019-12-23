Media player
The 'real' Lyudmila from Chernobyl speaks for first time
The HBO/Sky series Chernobyl won three Emmys and brought the story of the 1986 nuclear disaster in Ukraine to a new audience.
But the woman at the centre of it, Lyudmila Ignatenko, the wife of one of the first firefighters to die, says she never gave HBO permission to tell her story and claims she's had to go into hiding due to media harassment.
She spoke to BBC Russian's Olga Malchevska in her first interview since the series aired.
23 Dec 2019
