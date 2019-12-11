Painting found after 22-year Klimt mystery

Media player
Painting found in Italy after 22-year Klimt mystery
A Klimt painting was stolen from a gallery in Piacenza, Italy, in 1997.
After clearing ivy, a gardener found a metal panel and behind it a bag containing what looked like the missing artwork.
11 Dec 2019
