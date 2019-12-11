French police clash with pension reform protesters

Media player
French anti-riot police clash with pension reform protesters
Strike action and protests against an overhaul of France's pension system have been taking place across the country for a week.
On Tuesday, demonstrators unhappy with government plans for a universal points-based retirement scheme clashed with anti-riot police in Bordeaux.
11 Dec 2019
