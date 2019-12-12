New Finnish PM urges faster EU climate action
Finland's new leader Sanna Marin has said she is keen for the EU to reach a deal on speeding up action to tackle climate change.

Arriving at the EU leaders' summit in Brussels, the prime minister told reporters that a new generation was expecting the bloc to act.

