'If President Putin can't help me, who can?'
It's 20 years since Vladimir Putin came to power in Russia.

Since then he has been the most influential man in the country – even when not officially holding the office of president.

Such is his authority that ordinary Russians have taken to appealing to him directly to solve their problems.

The BBC's Moscow correspondent Steve Rosenberg spoke to two such people in eastern Siberia.

  • 16 Dec 2019