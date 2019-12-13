EU leader wants close co-operation with UK
EU Council President Charles Michel says Brexit negotiations should aim for "close co-operation" with the UK.

He congratulated Prime Minister Boris Johnson on the Conservative victory and urged MPs to vote for the UK Withdrawal Agreement soon, to provide "clarity".

