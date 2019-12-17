Media player
The fight to stop Venice from flooding
It’s a month since high tides struck Venice, causing devastating flooding. The city’s mayor estimated damage at over a billion euros.
A system of floodgates called MOSE, under construction for years, should have prevented the disaster. But it’s been delayed and mired in corruption.
So is MOSE the lifeline Venice needs – or is it doomed to failure?
17 Dec 2019
