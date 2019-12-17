Convicted murderer Söring is cheered at German airport

Media player
Convicted murderer Söring arrives in Germany to cheers and applause
Convicted double murderer Jens Söring arrived back in Germany to cheers and applause on Tuesday after spending 33 years in a US prison.
He was given a lengthy sentence over the brutal deaths in 1985 of his then girlfriend's parents.
Söring initially confessed to the murders, but later said he had done so to protect his girlfriend, Elizabeth Haysom.
