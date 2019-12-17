French protest against pension reforms
French strike: Protesters take to streets over pension reforms

Hundreds of thousands of people marched in cities across France against the government's plans for pension reform, on the 13th day of a general strike.

Speaking in parliament, Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said his government was determined to change the pension system. But strike organisers said they hoped to force the government to back down on reforms.

