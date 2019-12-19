Protesters clash with police after football match

Media player
El Clásico: Catalan protests after Barcelona and Real Madrid football match
Fires were lit and objects thrown as protesters clashed with police outside a Barcelona and Real Madrid football match at Nou Camp in Spain.
The match had been postponed in October over protests against the jailing of nine Catalan separatist leaders.
Many Barcelona fans and other protesters want a legal independence referendum for the region.
19 Dec 2019
