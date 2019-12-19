Protests at Barcelona v Real match explained
El Clásico: Catalan protests at Barcelona v Real Madrid match

Protesters and police have clashed outside one of Europe's most watched football games - Barcelona v Real Madrid, or "El Clásico".

Here's why there was unrest at Barcelona's Nou Camp stadium on Wednesday night.

Video journalists: Pol Reygaerts and Bruno Boelpaep; producer: Esperanza Escribano

