Why does a power plant have its own ski slope?

Why does this Danish power plant have its own ski slope?
A ski slope located on the roof of a waste-to-energy power plant in Copenhagen has recently opened.
It is accessible seven days a week for hikers, sightseers and skiers who can enjoy views of the city from its peak.
The Travel Show's Cat Moh climbed to the top for an unusual skiing experience.
14 Jan 2020
