The women who took on Germany’s tampon tax
Taking on Germany’s tampon tax: 'Periods are not a luxury'

In 2018, activists Nanna-Josephine Roloff and Yasemin Kotra decided to challenge Germany's luxury tax on all sanitary products.

Their online petition gained more than 180,000 signatures in less than two years and led to a change in the law.

Video produced by Victoria Bisset

  • 01 Jan 2020
