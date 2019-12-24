Media player
Russia's reluctant teen activist: 'Mum's house arrest changed my life'
In 2019, Russian opposition activist Anastastia Shevchenko was placed under house arrest in southern Russia.
The case has transformed life for her 15-year-old daughter, Vlada, who now runs a popular blog about her mother’s arrest and attends events to speak on her behalf.
Anastasia, a single mum, is facing up to six years behind bars, and the teenager no longer sees a life for herself outside politics.
Video by Sarah Rainsford and Elizaveta Vereykina.
24 Dec 2019
