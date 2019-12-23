Dramatic storm rescue as ship hits cliff

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Sardinia dramatic storm rescue as cargo ship hits cliff
A large cargo ship became stranded after hitting a cliff in severe weather conditions off the island of Sardinia in the Mediterranean.
The Italian coast guard sent a helicopter to winch the crew to safety.
All 12 crew members were saved. No-one was injured.
23 Dec 2019
