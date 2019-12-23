Dramatic storm rescue as ship hits cliff
Video

A large cargo ship became stranded after hitting a cliff in severe weather conditions off the island of Sardinia in the Mediterranean.

The Italian coast guard sent a helicopter to winch the crew to safety.

All 12 crew members were saved. No-one was injured.

