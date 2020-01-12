Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Saving an indigenous language from extinction
The Sami are the only officially recognised indigenous people in the EU and some of their languages are on the brink of extinction.
Sara Wesslin is a journalist who successfully lobbied Finland's education minister to provide funds for Sami language teaching.
She is one of only two journalists in the world broadcasting in the Skolt Sami language.
-
12 Jan 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window