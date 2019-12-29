Prisoner swap between Ukrainian troops and Russian-backed rebels
Dozens of prisoners have been exchanged between Ukrainian government forces and Russian-backed rebels in the latest effort to ease the conflict in Eastern Ukraine.

Relations between the two countries deteriorated in 2014 when Russia annexed Ukraine's Crimean peninsula.

Russian-backed rebels then began an insurgency in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions of eastern Ukraine and more than 13,000 people have been killed in the conflict.

