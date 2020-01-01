Fire kills monkeys at German zoo

Media player
German monkey sanctuary destroyed by fire
A fire has destroyed the monkey enclosure in a German zoo, killing almost all the primates inside.
Krefeld Zoo said just two chimpanzees had survived the blaze.
Police suspect Chinese lanterns being lit to celebrate New Year may have started the fire.
01 Jan 2020
