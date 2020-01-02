Highest ever January temperature hits Norway

Media player
Norway sees January heatwave as temperature hits 19C
People in Rauma, Norway, have been enjoying the country's warmest January temperatures ever recorded at 19C - with some, including the mayor, swimming in the sea.
However, there are concerns that the highly unusual temperature is another indication of global warming.
02 Jan 2020
