The autistic teenager amazing the art world

Video

When Markus was diagnosed with epilepsy and autism as a baby, his mother refused to put him into a care home, despite pressure from doctors.

Inspired by her love, Markus started painting - astonishing his mum with his artistic talent.

Now the 13-year-old's artwork is exhibited around the world, and sells for thousands of dollars.

Markus's mother Natalya spoke to the BBC Russian Service about his talent.

Produced by Yulia James and Elizaveta Vereykina