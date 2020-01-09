Media player
Iceland glacier tourists rescued from blizzard
Thirty-nine tourists got stuck for hours in a blizzard at an Icelandic glacier, but are now safe.
Rescuers battled through darkness and howling wind to reach them at Langjokull.
Some tourists said the long wait made them fear they might die.
09 Jan 2020
