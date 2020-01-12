Activists play tennis inside Credit Suisse office
Federer urged to cut ties to Credit Suisse over climate policy

Activists have played tennis inside the offices of Credit Suisse to urge tennis superstar Roger Federer to end a sponsorship deal with the Swiss bank.

The action in November 2018 led to a fine, which they are contesting in court in Switzerland.

The protesters oppose the bank's loans to companies investing in fossil fuels.

