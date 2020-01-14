Media player
Russian mural shows Putin as Atlas with globe
A giant Vladimir Putin mural adorns a block of flats in Kolomna, just south of Moscow.
The Russian president is portrayed as an Atlas figure carrying the globe.
It symbolises Russia's claim to be a global power again, the BBC's Steve Rosenberg reports.
14 Jan 2020
