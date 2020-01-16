Hungary sends patrol boat to intercept migrants

Media player
Hungary sends patrol boat to stop migrants on border
Hungary has deployed a patrol boat on the Tisza river to stop migrants entering.
About 100 are trying to cross illegally every day from Serbia and Romania, Hungarian officials say.
Hungary has raised to 500 the number of soldiers helping police to patrol the border.
