Orthodox Christians brave an icy dip for Epiphany

Orthodox Christians brave an icy dip to mark Epiphany
Worshippers across Russia and Eastern Europe have submerged themselves in icy water for Epiphany.
Celebrated on 19 January, the holy day commemorates the baptism of Jesus in the River Jordan.
All water is considered holy on Epiphany, and thousands of people take a dip as a sign of their Christian faith.
It is believed the tradition brings good health to worshippers and washes them of their sins.
18 Jan 2020
