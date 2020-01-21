Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Storm Gloria: Valencia bears the brunt
Powerful storm Gloria has battered much of eastern Spain, with officials linking at least four deaths to it.
The regions around Valencia and the Balearic Islands were the worst-hit on Monday, with heavy flooding and strong winds causing havoc.
More than 30 provinces in Spain were put on high alert. The storm later moved into southern France.
-
21 Jan 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window