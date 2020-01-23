Why Poland won't be attending Holocaust memorial

Video

Poland's President Andrzej Duda has snubbed an event at Israel's Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial to mark the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz.

Mr Duda complained that he has not been allowed to address the audience, whereas Mr Putin and other leaders will speak.

Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki told the BBC's Mishal Husain that the decision was a "disrespect to Poland".

The row is the latest escalation a bitter dispute between Russia and Poland over the history of World War Two.