Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Yad Vashem: Why Poland won't be attending Holocaust memorial
Poland's President Andrzej Duda has snubbed an event at Israel's Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial to mark the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz.
Mr Duda complained that he has not been allowed to address the audience, whereas Mr Putin and other leaders will speak.
Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki told the BBC's Mishal Husain that the decision was a "disrespect to Poland".
The row is the latest escalation a bitter dispute between Russia and Poland over the history of World War Two.
-
23 Jan 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-europe-51216584/yad-vashem-why-poland-won-t-be-attending-holocaust-memorialRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window